Tuesday, February 6, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentAndrew Dice Clay reportedly joining Eddie Murphy's heist comedy 'The Pickup'
Entertainment

Andrew Dice Clay reportedly joining Eddie Murphy’s heist comedy ‘The Pickup’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Clay in ‘Pam & Tommy’ – Hulu/Erin Simkin

It seems Eddie Murphy has picked up another comedian for his forthcoming heist project for Prime Video, The Pickup.

Deadline reports Murphy has tapped Andrew Dice Clay to join the cast of the hush-hush project, which already stars their fellow stand-up comic/actor Pete Davidson as well as Nope‘s Keke Palmer.

Apart from making fans laugh on social media with a running gag of interacting with strangers he insists want to take a selfie with him, Dice continues to tour as a stand-up.

Incidentally, Dice is one of only a handful of comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden; Murphy did it in 1987.

Dice also appeared in front of the camera as an actor in films like Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born, projects including Pam & Tommy, and his own former Showtime series, Dice.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas responds to hostage deal framework, Qatar says
Next article
Prince Harry meets with King Charles for first time since coronation last May
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE