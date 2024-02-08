Thursday, February 8, 2024
Anthony Michael Hall joins third season of ‘Reacher’

Photo: Riker Bros. – Courtesy Prime Video

Prime Video announced on Thursday that former Brat Packer Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the third season of its hard-hitting crime series Reacher.

Also joining Alan Ritchson and his co-star Maria Sten for season 3 will be Lodge 49 veteran Sonya Cassidy, the streamer revealed.

Hall, a veteran of Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight film, will reportedly play Zachary Beck, “A formidable and successful businessman” who Reacher and his allies suspect may be using his company “as a cover for a more nefarious operation.”

Cassidy will play Susan Duffy, “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.”

Based on Persuader, the seventh book in author Lee Child‘s bestselling Jack Reacher series, production on the third season of the hit drama is currently underway in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

