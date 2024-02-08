Biden speaks on classified documents report: ‘Matter is now closed’

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden addressed a harsh report from special counsel Robert Hur on his classified documents probe, highlighting differences between his case and that of former President Donald Trump.

“Bottom line is the special counsel in my case decided against moving forward with any charges,” he said. “And this matter is now closed.”

Trump was indicted last year over his handling of classified documents. He has pleaded not guilty to the 40 charges, which include counts of willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Biden made the remarks less than two hours after the 388-page report was made public. In it, the special counsel said he would not be recommending charges against Biden despite evidence that he “willfully retained” materials.

Biden, speaking at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Virginia, tried to put the best face on the politically damaging report that cited his advanced age and poor memory, saying he was “pleased” to see Hur reach his conclusion not to pursue charges after what Biden described as an “exhaustive” investigation spanning back to his time in the Senate in the 1970s.

“I was especially pleased to see the special counsel made clear the stark differences between this case and Donald Trump,” Biden said, going on to quote from the report itself.

Biden read aloud one portion of the special counsel report that read: “Most notably, after being given multiple chances to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite. According to the indictment, he not only refused to return documents for many months, he also obstructed justice by enlisting others to destroy evidence and then lie about it. In contrast, Mr. Biden turned in classified documents to the National Archives, the Department of Justice, consented to a search of multiple locations, including his homes and sat for a voluntary interview, and in other ways cooperated with the investigation.”

“That’s the distinction, among others,” Biden said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.