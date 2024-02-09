Scoreboard roundup — 2/8/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 128 Portland 122 (OT)

Golden State 131, Indiana 109

Orlando 127, San Antonio 111

Dallas 122, New York 108

Minnesota 129, Milwaukee 105

Chicago 118, Memphis 110

Phoenix 129, Utah 115

Cleveland 118, Brooklyn 95

Denver 114, LA Lakers 106

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 1

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Florida 4, Washington 2

Calgary 5, New Jersey 3

Carolina 5, Colorado 2

NY Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 3, Arizona 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona 105, Utah 99

UAB 76, FAU 73

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.