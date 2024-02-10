Saturday, February 10, 2024
Local

Carter Bank seeks land auction to settle debt

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Attorneys for West Virginia governor’s family want to block planned land auction to repay loans
Attorneys for the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice want to block a Virginia bank from plans to auction off land at the governor’s posh resort.
ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

