Monday, February 12, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Argylle' tops slow Super Bowl weekend box office with $6.5 million
Entertainment

‘Argylle’ tops slow Super Bowl weekend box office with $6.5 million

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Universal Pictures

Super Bowl weekend is traditionally a slow time at the box office, and this weekend was no exception. In fact, with a collective total of $42 million, it ranked as the slowest Super Bowl weekend box office in over three decades.

Argylle topped the North American box office with an estimated $6.5 million. The spy thriller from The King’s Man helmer Matthew Vaughn has grossed $28.8 million domestically and $60 million worldwide after two weeks.

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein, from Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams — Robin Williams‘ daughter — in her feature debut, grabbed a disappointing $3.8 million at the North American box office in its debut weekend, for a second place finish. The film, starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, fell far short of its expected $6 million opening.

The Beekeeper took third place, delivering an estimated $3.46 million, bringing its domestic tally to $54.7 million. the action thriller has earned a total of $79.2 million overseas for a global tally of $133.8 million.

Fourth place went to the faith-based historical drama TV-series The Chosen Season 4, Episodes 1-3, grossing an estimated $3.2 million in its second week of release. Its domestic tally currently stands at $12.6 million.

Rounding out the top five this week was Wonka, which added an estimated $3.1 million in its ninth week of release. Wonka has now grossed $205 million in North America and $587 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs beat 49ers in overtime
Next article
In Brief: ‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed, ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is coming, and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE