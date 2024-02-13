Bassett man dies in vehicle crash

Vehicle crash on Virginia Avenue

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Monday, (Feb 12) at 11:15 a.m. on Route 220, near Route 797 in Henry County.

A 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle changed lanes and lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Chrysler van.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Joshua Brandon Vernon, 44, of Bassett, Va. Mr. Vernon was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The 50-year old female driver of the Chrysler van was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.