Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeNewsWorldFamed Kenyan lion Olobor is missing. Officials are searching for clues
World

Famed Kenyan lion Olobor is missing. Officials are searching for clues

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
Kalahari Lion (Panthera leo). CREDIT: Digital Vision/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Wildlife authorities in Kenya are intensifying the search for Olobor, an iconic lion of the Maasai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya.

The well-known lion, a member of the Black Rock lion pride, has reportedly been missing since mid-January.

“KWS [Kenya Wildlife Service] tasked the top management of the reserve together with ‘Mara Predators’ — a research team whose work is monitoring lions — to look for Olobor,” the KWS said in a statement Monday.

The update comes after reports circulated that the famous lion was possibly a victim of human-wildlife conflict, allegedly killed by a cattle herder in the reserve. However, according to the KWS, intelligence and investigation teams found “neither evidence nor information was gathered to prove the allegations.”

“We reassure the public that we will provide an accurate account of Olobor when the facts are established and proven,” the KWS said.

One of Maasai Mara’s most iconic lions, Olobor and the five-member Black Rock lion pride are a famed attraction of the Kenyan game reserve.

There are an estimated 2,589 lions in Kenya, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife’s 2021 wildlife census.

Researchers say high densities of people living adjacent to the greater Maasai Mara ecosystem have resulted in lions coming into increasing contact with people and livestock.

“Although male lions will always be known as the king of the beasts, they certainly do not live the life of kings,” the Lion Recovery Fund, an initiative created by the Wildlife Conservation Network in partnership with Re:wild that aims to “double the number of lions in Africa,” said in September.

“They lead extremely vulnerable and brutal lives where safety is never guaranteed,” the fund said. “And while male lions certainly pose great danger to each other, humans remain the greatest threat that a lion will ever face. Human-lion conflict, retaliatory killing and poaching are the primary pressures from humans that put the future of lions in jeopardy.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Dramatic body camera video released of officers shooting woman mistaken as intruder
Next article
Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’ after nine years
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE