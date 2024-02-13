Jason Kelce says he’ll ‘have an answer’ about retirement ‘in the next couple weeks’

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Jason Kelce said this week that he will have an update about his possible retirement from the NFL soon.

During an appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles center opened up about the forthcoming decision, noting that he is still “figuring it out.”

“I think if I still want to play, I’m going to play,” he explained. “I think right now we’re not far enough away from the last game. It’s emotional, it’s a long season, the end of the season quite frankly, awful…. So I’m just going to take some time, rest, recoup and then figure it out.”

“I think I’ll have an answer in the next couple weeks,” Kelce, 36, added.

Kelce has played for the Eagles for 13 seasons since he was drafted in 2011. His last game of the 2023 season was in January, when the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason Wild Card Round, ending their playoffs journey early.

Reports surfaced last month that Kelce had announced his retirement to his teammates shortly after their final game of the season, which Kelce later denied.

Discussing the rumor in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis Kelce that same month, he said, “I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don’t.”

“There’s too much emotion in the moment,” he continued. “There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

He added, “I’m not trying to be dramatic to continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not.”

Kelce has been dubbed one the best NFL centers of his generation. He is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, a six-time first-team All-Pro selection, and has one Super Bowl ring, having helped the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In 2023, he and his brother made history when the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LVII, marking the first time two brothers had ever played against each other in a Super Bowl.

In addition to being a star on field, Kelce is also a father of three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, Elliotte Kelce and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, whom he shares with wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce.

