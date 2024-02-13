Two arrested in Kenya amid search for man who escaped custody after allegedly killing girlfriend in Boston

Kali9/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Kenyan police have arrested two people they believe helped a man escape custody as he was awaiting extradition for allegedly killing his girlfriend in the U.S. last year.

In addition to announcing the arrests, Amin Mohammed Ibrahim, chief of Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said Tuesday they have made progress in their search for Kevin Kangethe.

“It’s unfortunate that after we made laborious efforts to apprehend him that through circumstances yet to be determined Kevin escaped from police custody, Muthaiga police station for that matter,” he said. “But so far so good, we have progressed very well and as of today arrested two people who we suspect facilitated the disappearance of the fugitive.”

Authorities offered no further details on the two people who were arrested or how they helped facilitate Kangethe’s escape.

Kangethe was awaiting extradition to the U.S. under suspicion that he killed his girlfriend and left her body in an airport parking garage last November.

“In the fullness of time and very soon, we should be able to apprehend him and also take action against all persons who aided or abetted the escape of Kevin from lawful police custody,” Ibrahim said.

Kangethe was being held at Muthaiga police station in Nairobi when he escaped custody on Feb. 7.

He is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu. Mbitu’s body was found in a vehicle at a parking garage at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Nov. 1, 2023.

Kangethe boarded a plane to Kenya after the alleged murder and was arrested Jan. 30 after a three-month international manhunt.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

