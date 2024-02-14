HomeNewsLocalBassett-Walker plant sold Local Bassett-Walker plant sold By WHEE Staff February 14, 2024 0 14 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Phoenix Investors buys former Bassett-Walker plantPhoenix Investors announced the acquisition of the former Bassett-Walker textile complex at 1 Walker Road. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePalestinian families speak out over rise in killings, violence in West BankNext articleCalifornia landslide appears to leave 3 multimillion-dollar homes teetering on edge of cliff WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Police investigating stabbing in Bassett February 14, 2024 Local Jim Eanes to be inducted in Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame February 14, 2024 Local Bassett man dies in vehicle crash February 13, 2024 Most Popular Police investigating stabbing in Bassett February 14, 2024 COVID patients are 4.3 times more likely to develop chronic fatigue, CDC report finds February 14, 2024 Ohio 5-year-old abducted by foster mother, believed to be in danger: Police February 14, 2024 Pedro Pascal will star in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ February 14, 2024 Load more Recent Comments