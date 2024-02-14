Jim Eanes to be inducted in Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

Jim Eanes / File Photo

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to host the 16th Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall

of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum gift shop or website.

Tickets are $20 per person for the ceremony. The doors open at 6 pm and the ceremony

begins at 7 pm. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early!

The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical

heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains from northern Georgia to northern Virginia.

The Hall of Fame educates, defines, and interprets the history of music and musicians in

all genres from the region with exhibits and an annual celebration of inductees. Centrally

located at the Wilkes Heritage Museum in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the Blue Ridge

Music Hall of Fame increases the visibility of and support for the museum.

The 2024 inductees include: Wade Mainer, Marc Pruett, Jim Eanes, E. C. and Orna

Ball, Joe Wilson, and WPAQ Radio. The 2024 Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes County

Heritage Music Award recipient is R. G. Absher. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

Induction Ceremony will take place at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on Saturday, March

23, 2024.

Wade Mainer, born in 1907 in Weaverville, NC and influenced by Snuffy Jenkins and

Earl Scruggs, developed his own 2-finger style of banjo picking. With his brother J. E. on

the fiddle and in various band configurations, they were among the most recorded artists

of their time. They played on the Charlotte WBT radio’s Crazy Water Crystal Barn

Dance in the early 30s and soon recorded and performed on radio throughout the South.

Mainer formed his own band The Sons of the Mountaineers in 1936 and acquired the title

of “Grandfather of Bluegrass” since his playing helped link old-time music and

bluegrass. He retired to work for General Motors in 1952 but continued to play for church

functions. In the 70s, due to renewed interest in folk and old-time music, he returned to

performing with his wife Julia May.

Marc Pruett, banjo player and songwriter, grew up in Western North Carolina listening to

musicians like Flatt and Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers. By age 15 he was a

professional banjo picker at Maggie Valley’s Ghost Town and continued to play gigs while obtaining a B. S. in Geology at Western Carolina in Cullowhee. He has operated a

music store, taught hundreds to play banjo, toured Europe, played at the Grand Ole Opry

and Lincoln Center, and spent 9 years at Bill Stanley’s BBQ and Bluegrass Restaurant in

Asheville, NC. Featured in Masters of the Five String Banjo written by Tony Trishka and

Pete Wernick, he has played with the likes of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, James

Monroe, and The Kingsmen. Today he brings his passionate and powerful banjo to the

award-winning Balsam Range band.

Homer Robert “Smilin’ Jim” Eanes, from Martinsville, VA, was a gifted and pioneering

bluegrass/country songwriter and performer. He left the music business several times for

work in varied jobs from furniture manufacturing to radio DJ to selling insurance. He

always returned either full- or part-time to perform, and in 1947 began writing songs.

Eanes recorded his first composition, “Baby Blue Eyes,” and “You Better Wake Up”

after winning a talent contest in Charlotte, NC. His Blue Ridge label recording of

“Missing in Action,” co-written with Arthur Q. Smith, became his biggest hit in the early

1950s. One of his best-known songs, “I Wouldn’t Change You If I Could” became a #1

hit for Ricky Skaggs in 1982. The Eanes catalog of songs contains many country and

bluegrass standards recorded by numerous artists.

Estil Cortex “E. C.” and Orna Ball from Rugby, VA rarely traveled more than 30 miles

from their home, but they still made a significant contribution to old-time and gospel

music. E. C. was known for his rich voice, songwriting, and swing-style guitar while

Orna sang harmony and played accordion. They were best known for their work with The

Friendly Gospel Singers in church or on WKSK AM in West Jefferson, NC and WBOB

AM in Galax, VA. John and Alan Lomax recorded them 3 times including once with E.

C. and his string band the Rugby Gully Jumpers in 1937. County Records released their

first LP in 1967 with the Friendly Gospel Singers followed by two on the Rounder label.

E. C.’s most famous composition “Tribulations” has been recorded by multiple musicians

as “Trials, Troubles, Tribulations.”

Joseph “Joe” Wilson from Trade, TN, an advocate of preserving and presenting cultural

heritage and traditional arts, was awarded the National Endowment for the Arts National

Heritage Fellowship in 2001 and the Library of Congress Living Legend award in 2009.

He served 28 years as Executive Director of the National Folk Association and during

that time, to fully reflect its mission, it was renamed the National Council for Traditional

Arts. He produced recordings and both national and international music tours, organized

festivals including the National Folk Festival, and co-wrote with Lee Udall Folk

Festivals: A Handbook for Organization and Management. He played a major role in

development of the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, VA, and wrote A Guide to the

Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

WPAQ 740 AM signed onto the airways at 6:00am February 2, 1948. With help from

family and friends, founder Ralph Epperson’s dream became a reality with the

construction of the tower and building that is still home to the station. It has expanded to

include 106.7 FM and online at wpaq740.com. Broadcasts include bluegrass, old-time,

and gospel music, regional and national news, weather, local high school sports, community events, and Sunday worship. WPAQ’s live Merry-Go-Round broadcast each Saturday morning from the Historic Earle Theater in downtown Mount Airy, NC, is the second oldest continuous live radio show behind the Grand Old Opry. Epperson’s son Kelly and his wife Jennifer now own and operate the station and continue to remain true to the culture and music of the region.

Ray Grubb “R. G.” Absher, Jr. grew up in Taylorsville, NC and started playing banjo at 9

years old, adding guitar, hammered dulcimer, and fiddle in later years. He worked for the

Corps of Engineers at W. Kerr Scott Dam for 32 years and is Executive Director of the

Yadkin River Greenway. He has played at every MerleFest since it started and toured

Ireland in 2010 playing for the BBC documentary We’r Fur Hame, the story of American

Scots-Irish heritage. Focusing on the historic legacy of the region, Absher performs at

historic sites, Revolutionary War re-enactments, and Celtic festivals. He was one of the

original community leaders helping to establish the Wilkes Heritage Museum and is an

active board member of the museum, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, and

the Partnership for National Trails.

The talented Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, made up of

David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Gentry, and Scott Freeman, is scheduled to perform

throughout the evening along with Marc and Anita Pruett, Isaac and Gary Mainer,

Ray Eanes, Wayne Henderson, David and Linda Lay, R. G. Absher and the

Banknotes, and more! Cindy Baucom, a 2012 Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

Inductee, will be this year’s Emcee.

Sponsors for this event include the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne/A-1 Self

Storage, NC Arts Council and Wilkes Art Gallery, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Main

Street Music and Loan, Terry Baucom Scholarship Fund, Brame Huie Pharmacy,

GUNTONFILM.com, Craig Langston/Edward Jones Investments, Ann Showalter,

George Childers, Don and Gayle Brown, Scenic Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum,

Nancy Watson, R. G. Absher, and DonLin Counseling Services. This project is

supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural

and Cultural Resources.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and

documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County

citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research,

the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North

Carolina.

For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music

Hall of Fame, please call 336-667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.