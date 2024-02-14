Police investigating stabbing in Bassett

On February 14, 2024, at approximately 3:50 am, the Martinsville-Henry
County 911 Communication Center received a call in reference to a person who had
been injured and possibly stabbed at 1542 Crestridge Road, Bassett, VA.
Deputies and investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to
the scene and located Christopher Ayers (35) with multiple stab wounds to his lower
back. Ayers was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined an altercation took
place in the 2900 block of Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, between Christopher Ayers and
Jacchaeus Leath (34). It was determined that during the altercation, Jacchaeus Leath
stabbed Christopher Ayers and then fled the scene.
Warrants have been issued for Jacchaeus Leath (34) of Fieldale for Malicious
Wounding.
Anyone having information regarding this Malicious Wounding or the
whereabouts of Jacchaeus Leath is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office
at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers
Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of
the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.