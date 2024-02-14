Police investigating stabbing in Bassett

Jacchaeus Leath / HCSO

On February 14, 2024, at approximately 3:50 am, the Martinsville-Henry

County 911 Communication Center received a call in reference to a person who had

been injured and possibly stabbed at 1542 Crestridge Road, Bassett, VA.

Deputies and investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to

the scene and located Christopher Ayers (35) with multiple stab wounds to his lower

back. Ayers was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined an altercation took

place in the 2900 block of Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, between Christopher Ayers and

Jacchaeus Leath (34). It was determined that during the altercation, Jacchaeus Leath

stabbed Christopher Ayers and then fled the scene.

Warrants have been issued for Jacchaeus Leath (34) of Fieldale for Malicious

Wounding.

Anyone having information regarding this Malicious Wounding or the

whereabouts of Jacchaeus Leath is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers

Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of

the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.