Wendy’s debuts new Cinnabon innovation on the breakfast menu

Wendy’s

(NEW YORK) — Everyone knows the best part of freshly made cinnamon rolls are the gooey melty center, so Wendy’s worked with Cinnabon to create a sweet new pastry for its breakfast menu that delivers all the flavor, texture and nostalgia of the iconic confection.

On Wednesday, the Ohio-based fast food chain announced its newest breakfast innovation, Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, which will be available on menus starting Feb. 26.

Wendy’s spin on the classic cinnamon roll is reminiscent of pull-apart monkey bread. It starts with small bite-size pieces of Danish dough that’s dunked in glaze, baked with cinnamon, brown butter and sugar and enveloped in Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting.

Building on the breakfast momentum and success of its French toast sticks, the brand said it wanted to consider customer requests “for even more comfort food on the menu.”

“We’re tapping into what our consumers want, based on our research. They crave comfort and nostalgic experiences, and from a food perspective, a sweet and indulgent item is perfect for bringing someone into that comfort zone,” Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said of the new pull-aparts. “This product does that because we’ve partnered with the right brand who believes in quality and delivering that same emotional benefit.”

Erynn Bennett, manager of Culinary Innovation, added that the latest addition to the menu is a great complement to items like the breakfast baconator and breakfast potatoes.

Check back for pricing later this month.

