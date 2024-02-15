Biden special counsel Robert Hur set to testify publicly on March 12: Sources

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Hur is scheduled to testify in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It comes after House Republicans requested his testimony earlier this week, in addition to requests for audio recordings and transcripts related to Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified material.

The yearlong probe came to an end with no charges. Hur, in a 388-page report released last week, said he was declining to recommend a prosecution as he found evidence that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information insufficient to bring charges and get a conviction.

But at the same time, Hur painted a dim picture of the president — one that his political opponents immediately seized on — as an elderly man with memory issues.

The White House has forcefully pushed back on many assertions made in the report, including those related to Biden’s mental acuity.

House Republicans have also asked the Department of Justice to release the full transcripts and recordings of Hur’s interviews with Biden.

The House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees said the documents were needed for their impeachment inquiry into Biden.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the committee chairs claimed Biden, among other things, “may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings.”

