Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Dune: Part Two' shocker: Anya Taylor-Joy joins ensemble in major role
Entertainment

‘Dune: Part Two’ shocker: Anya Taylor-Joy joins ensemble in major role

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Just when you thought the star-studded cast of Dune: Part Two couldn’t shine any brighter, it’s now confirmed Anya Taylor-Joy is part of the film’s ensemble.

The actress walked the sand-filled red carpet of the London premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel on Thursday, confirming her appearance in the project. She posed with her fellow co-stars, which include A-listers Timothée ChalametZendayaAustin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Rumors swirled online in the days leading up to its world premiere about Taylor-Joy possibly appearing in the movie. It all started when fans noticed the film-sharing social media app Letterboxd listed Taylor-Joy in the credits of Dune: Part Two for a short period of time. While the credit has since been deleted, screenshots circulated, fueling hype about a potential appearance from the actress.

Variety confirmed Taylor-Joy does appear in the film as a major character from the franchise that they did not spoil.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
White House confirms Russia developing ‘anti-satellite capability’
Next article
Fulton County hearing live updates: ‘You’re confused,’ Fani Willis lashes out during hearing with Trump case on the line
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE