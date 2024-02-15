Thursday, February 15, 2024
Entertainment

Final season of 'The Umbrella Academy﻿' to premiere in August

By WHEE Staff
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

We finally have a premiere date for the end of The Umbrella Academy.

The fourth and final season of the Netflix show, which is adapted from the comic book series of the same name created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, will debut on August 8.

In The Umbrella Academy, an eccentric billionaire adopts seven children were all born on October 1, 1989, who turn out to have superpowers. The show follows the now grown-up heroes, who have to navigate their family dysfunction while trying to stop the apocalypse.

The first issue of The Umbrella Academy comic was published in 2007, and the Netflix series premiered in 2019.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

