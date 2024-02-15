Two firefighters in critical condition, several others hurt from explosion in Los Angeles

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Seven firefighters are injured, including two who are in critical condition, following an explosion in Los Angeles, according to the LA Fire Department.

The blast occurred when the firefighters responded to a semi-truck on fire early Thursday, the department said.

The semi-truck does “not run on diesel or on gasoline, but it is actually propelled … with compressed natural gas,” Fire Department Capt. Eric Scott said at a news conference.

Two 100-gallon tanks were on the truck, one of which exploded while firefighters were putting out the blaze, Scott said.

The flames were as high as telephone poles and exploded a transformer nearby, he said.

Officials do not know the condition of the driver or if the vehicle was moving at the time of the fire, Scott said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

