Friday, February 16, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentDennis Quaid to play a serial killer in Paramount+ series 'Happy Face'
Entertainment

Dennis Quaid to play a serial killer in Paramount+ series ‘Happy Face’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
17
Photo: Derrek Kupish

Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Dennis Quaid will play the Happy Face serial killer in the forthcoming Paramount+ series that shares the killer’s name.

Happy Face is inspired by the true-crime podcast Happy Face, as well as the autobiographical book Shattered Silence, penned by the real-life killer’s daughter Melissa Moore.

Tony-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford will play Melissa in the series.

The eight-episode streaming show centers on the Canadian-American murderer of at least eight women, who earned his moniker by leaving a smiley face in his messages to taunt the authorities, as well as his daughter, who was horrified to learn her once-beloved, now incarcerated dad was leading a double life.

CBS Studios teases, “After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed.”

The studio adds, “Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.”

Happy Face goes into production this spring.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Biden to visit East Palestine a year after toxic train derailment
Next article
FDA approves Xolair, first medicine for kids, adults with food allergies
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE