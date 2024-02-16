Report: Ridley Scott in talks to direct Bee Gees biopic

SGranitz/WireImage

An in-the-works biopic about the Bee Gees may have found its director. Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott, best known for such films as Thelma & Louise and Gladiator, is in talks to helm the Paramount Pictures film about the ’70s disco legends.

Paramount has been working on the film for quite a while, obtaining the rights to the band’s story from the Gibb family in 2019. It also gained the rights to the group’s music, which means the songs will likely be featured in the film.

Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the sibling trio, which also included his late brothers Robin and Maurice, is on board as executive producer.

Scott, who recently completed directing a sequel to Gladiator, actually has a history with the Bee Gees. In the ’70s, when he was trying to launch his directing career, the group’s manager Robert Stigwood was trying to get into the movie business. He hired Scott to direct a medieval film, Castle, which was supposed to star the brothers. The film was never made.

The Bee Gees have sold over 120 million records worldwide, thanks to hit albums like the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, which won five Grammys, including Album of the Year. Their hits include such songs as “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Jive Talking” and “You Should Be Dancing.”

