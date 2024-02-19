HomeNewsLocalMobile home destroyed by fire Local Mobile home destroyed by fire By WHEE Staff February 19, 2024 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Mobile home destroyed by fireNo one was injured, but a fire in Ridgeway destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon. Fire departments in Ridgeway and Horsepasture responded after being dispatched to a structure fire at 597 Main Street in Ridgeway at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleP&HCC leads nation in certificationsNext articleKiller remains at large in University of Colorado double homicide: Police WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local P&HCC leads nation in certifications February 19, 2024 Local City looks at expanding MiNet February 18, 2024 Local Wyatt: Filling prescriptions is a pill February 18, 2024 Most Popular Killer remains at large in University of Colorado double homicide: Police February 19, 2024 P&HCC leads nation in certifications February 19, 2024 Woman visits over 90 HBCUs on mission to bring the experience to students February 19, 2024 Search continues after 11-year-old girl disappears from Texas school bus stop February 19, 2024 Load more Recent Comments