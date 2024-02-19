Monday, February 19, 2024
HomeNewsLocalMobile home destroyed by fire
Local

Mobile home destroyed by fire

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Mobile home destroyed by fire
No one was injured, but a fire in Ridgeway destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon. Fire departments in Ridgeway and Horsepasture responded after being dispatched to a structure fire at 597 Main Street in Ridgeway at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Previous article
P&HCC leads nation in certifications
Next article
Killer remains at large in University of Colorado double homicide: Police
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE