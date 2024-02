One dead, five injured in mass shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House, police say

mphotoi/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:40 a.m. and found five people with gunshot wounds, according to Indianapolis police.

Those five victims — three men in stable condition, one woman in stable condition and one woman in critical condition — were taken to hospitals, police said.

The woman in critical condition later died at the hospital, police said.

Officers were also notified of a sixth gunshot victim — a man in critical condition — who either took himself or was taken by someone else to a local hospital, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates the “incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire,” police said.

“It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine,” police said in a statement. “Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available as the business did have surveillance cameras.”

Waffle House said it’s cooperating fully with the investigation.

