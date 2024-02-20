Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Aquaman' sequel set to dive onto Max February 27
Entertainment

‘Aquaman’ sequel set to dive onto Max February 27

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Warber Bros. Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will dive onto streaming for Max subscribers on Tuesday, February 27.

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics-based film of all time had a higher audience score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes than its 2018 predecessor, but it fell flat with critics and ended its box office run with over $433 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

By comparison, the original Aquaman made more than $1.1 billion.

The James Wan-directed sequel has Jason Momoa‘s King of Atlantis teaming up with brother and former enemy Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s Black Manta from destroying their bloodline — and the world — with the help of a fearsome new weapon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Raskin blasts GOP’s top Biden impeachment witness Tony Bobulinski over interview with Oversight panel
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE