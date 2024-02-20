Tuesday, February 20, 2024
'Gwyneth Goes Skiing' musical to bow in the US with help from Emmy winner Darren Criss

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, the absurdist U.K. musical about the lawsuit that followed a skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow, is schussing to The States, with Glee veteran Darren Criss lending his voice.

On its Instagram, Awkward Productions confirmed a Variety report that the play is coming over The Pond, and into the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah — the same state in which retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the Oscar winner, claiming she seriously injured him on the slopes at a ski resort in 2016.

Emmy winner Criss will provide the singing voice for Sanderson, played by the U.K. production’s Joseph Sanderson who is reprising his role; What We Do in the Shadows alumna Cat Cohen will sing for Linus Karp‘s Paltrow.

The highly-publicized lawsuit — and Paltrow’s countersuit — led to a jury siding with the star and Goop CEO in March of 2023, concluding that Sanderson was 100% at fault. Paltrow was awarded her requested $1 in damages.

In December of that year, Gwyneth Goes Skiing was staged at London’s Pleasance Theatre. It was described as a “musical reimagining” of what took place on the slopes of Utah’s Deer Valley Ski Resort that fateful day.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

