Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting: Two adults arrested for murder

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Two adults have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last week, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays each face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, noting that paradegoer Lisa Lopez-Galvan was fatally shot by a bullet from Miller’s gun.

It appears Mays was in a “verbal argument” at the parade with someone he had no prior history with, Baker said at a news conference. “That argument very quickly escalated to Mays” pulling out his handgun, and “almost immediately, others pulled their firearms,” including Miller, Baker said.

Both men are in the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting, Baker said. Both are being held on a $1 million bond, according to Baker.

Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ, was killed and 22 were hurt in Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody last week on gun-related charges and resisting arrest, officials said.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions,” Baker said Tuesday.

“The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable,” Lopez-Galvan’s relatives said in a statement that was read at the press conference on their behalf. “It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of Lopez-Galvan.

