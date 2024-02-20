Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Sydney Sweeney to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Mark Ruffalo says he’ll “never” host

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic – Amy Sussman/WireImage

Saturday Night Live announced on Tuesday that Madame Web and Anyone but You star Sydney Sweeney will be making her debut on the long-running sketch show on March 2.

Her musical guest will be Kacey Musgraves.

Meanwhile, one person you won’t see hosting SNL is Mark Ruffalo, at least according to the Poor Things actor.

He told Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast on Monday that he turned down Lorne Michaels once, and for that reason, “I’ll never be asked back.”

Ruffalo blamed his dyslexia — and the show’s reliance on cue cards — as the reason the prospect of hosting “scared the living s***” out of him. “I’ve been watching that my whole life and like, I don’t want to be the guy, the host who sucks. I owe Lorne Michaels more than that,” he said.

On February 24, SNL‘s host will be Shane Gillis, who was fired from the sketch show in 2019 before he even took the stage at Studio 8H after some offensive stand-up made headlines. 21 Savage will be the musical guest.

On March 9, Dune franchise star Josh Brolin returns to host SNL for the third time, with Ariana Grande also returning for the hat trick as the show’s musical act.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

