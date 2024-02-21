Wednesday, February 21, 2024
HomeNewsBusinessBoeing replaces Ed Clark, leader of 737 Max program, in wake of...
Business

Boeing replaces Ed Clark, leader of 737 Max program, in wake of midair incident

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Mordolff/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Boeing has announced it is replacing the head of its 737 Max program as part of a reshuffling of the company in the wake of the much-publicized incident of a door plug blowing out of an Alaska Airlines flight last month.

Katie Ringgold will be replacing Ed Clark – an 18-year veteran of the company – as vice president and general manager of the 737 Max program and Renton site, Boeing said.

The company also announced other leadership changes.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Stan Deal said, “I am announcing several leadership changes as we continue driving BCA’s enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements. Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Despite hazardous working conditions, many states are rolling back child labor laws
Next article
“Destiny awaits”: Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis rock out in new ‘Borderlands’ trailer
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE