Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeNewsLocalIDA buys back shell building
Local

IDA buys back shell building

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
IDA buys back Schock building
On Thursday, Henry County bought back the shell building in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park it had sold to Schock GmbH in 2021.
Previous article
Patrick County man sentenced in West Virginia
Next article
Judge denies motions by Justices
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE