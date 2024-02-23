HomeNewsLocalJudge denies motions by Justices Local Judge denies motions by Justices By WHEE Staff February 23, 2024 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Judge denies motions by West Virginia governor involving Carter BankCircuit Judge Carter Greer denies motions to have judgements set aside and recuse himself as judge in case involving Carter Bank. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleIDA buys back shell buildingNext articleStephen Amell talks nerves ahead of ‘Suits: L.A.’ audition WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Carver Road business responds to complaints February 23, 2024 Local IDA buys back shell building February 23, 2024 Local Patrick County man sentenced in West Virginia February 23, 2024 Most Popular Reality Roundup: Tom Sandoval controversy, ‘The Bachelor”s Maria-Sydney drama update February 23, 2024 Suspect in University of Colorado dorm murders had AK-47-style assault rifle when arrested: Prosecutors February 23, 2024 Carver Road business responds to complaints February 23, 2024 US imposes ‘crushing’ sanctions on Russia 2 years after Ukraine invasion February 23, 2024 Load more Recent Comments