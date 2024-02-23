Friday, February 23, 2024
Patrick County man sentenced in West Virginia

Patrick County man sentenced in West Virginia
Tommy J. Strothers, of Meadows of Dan, will be eligible for parole after he serves two years and six months. He then will be turned over to Henry County authorities where he is yet to be tried on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and methamphetamine. Also in Henry County, Strothers is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and in Patrick County he is charged with multiple counts of probation violation.
