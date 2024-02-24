HomeNewsLocalKids get new shoes, thanks to Nelson Local Kids get new shoes, thanks to Nelson By WHEE Staff February 24, 2024 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp New shoes for kids at the Y, thanks to NelsonLocal car dealership owner Barry Nelson was busy Thursday afternoon setting out new tennis shoes for the kids at the YMCA in Martinsville. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWyatt: Prine fans are privileged WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: Prine fans are privileged February 24, 2024 Local Carver Road business responds to complaints February 23, 2024 Local Judge denies motions by Justices February 23, 2024 Most Popular Wyatt: Prine fans are privileged February 24, 2024 Military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training flight February 23, 2024 Haley works to gain support from South Carolina Democrats — but many Black voters aren’t convinced February 23, 2024 Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson on the “responsibility” of telling the real-life story of ‘Ordinary Angels’ February 23, 2024 Load more Recent Comments