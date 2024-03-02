Severed body parts belonging to two people found in Long Island park

WABC

(NEW YORK) — A young girl stumbled across a gruesome crime scene in Long Island on Thursday with the discovery of a severed limb, and the resulting investigation has turned up even more body parts.

A left arm was the first to be found on the eastern end of Southards Pond Park in Babylon, New York, by a student walking to school at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. When she discovered the limb, the student called her father who responded to the scene and called 911, police said.

Suffolk officials announced they have now completed their search of the area after the discovery of severed body parts belonging to a man and a woman.

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad are attempting to identify the two deceased individuals.

The county medical examiner announced Friday that a severed head, right arm, left leg from the knee down, and a right upper leg found by a Suffolk County Police Canine Section dog at the western side of Southards Pond Park on Feb. 29 are believed to be from an adult woman.

One of the legs was discovered in a mound of leaves on the western side of the park.

The remains found on the eastern edge of the park appear to be from a male.

A right arm was found on the eastern side of the park, about 20 feet away from where the girl had stumbled across the left arm, according to police. Both arms, which had tattoos on them, belonged to a man, police said.

There were no tattoos on the female’s arms, police said.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.