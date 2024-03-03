Sunday, March 3, 2024
Police investigate hit and run

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Police are looking for the driver of a white Jeep after a hit and run incident occurred on East Church Street in Martinsville Friday night.
Kernersville man wanted in shooting
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

