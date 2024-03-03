HomeNewsLocalPolice investigate hit and run Local Police investigate hit and run By WHEE Staff March 3, 2024 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Police investigate hit and runPolice are looking for the driver of a white Jeep after a hit and run incident occurred on East Church Street in Martinsville Friday night. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleKernersville man wanted in shooting WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Kernersville man wanted in shooting March 3, 2024 Local Missing juvenile may be in Henry County March 3, 2024 Local Apartment complex back on track March 2, 2024 Most Popular Kernersville man wanted in shooting March 3, 2024 Missing juvenile may be in Henry County March 3, 2024 Three trains involved in collision, derailment in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley: NTSB March 2, 2024 Israel-Gaza live updates: US drops food aid into Gaza March 2, 2024 Load more Recent Comments