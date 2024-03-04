Following health scare, Jamie Foxx to reveal what happened in a comedy special; returning to ‘Beat Shazam’

Fox

Following his health scare last year, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recently told his fans he’s “got a story to tell,” and will apparently do it in an upcoming special.

On Sunday, when accepting the African American Film Critics Association’s Producer Award, Foxx revealed he will be finally shedding light on exactly what happened to him on April 11 of last year.

According to People, Jamie said, “I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.”

He added, “Everybody wants to know what happened and I’m gonna tell you what happened but I got to do it in my way,” and revealed he’ll tell all in a comedy special.

As reported, Foxx was hospitalized in April for what his daughter Corinne only described as a “health complication,” and controversy surrounded his condition for months.

In December of last year, he made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Movie Awards, and revealed, “I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” adding it was “almost over” for him.

On Monday, Fox revealed that Jamie will return as host and executive producer of the hit interactive music game show Beat Shazam, again alongside Corinne.

The pair stepped aside from the sixth season of the show while Jamie recuperated, and Nick Cannon subbed as host; Anthony Anderson took over as host of another Foxx-produced Fox game show, We Are Family.

Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted entertainment, Allison Wallach, called Jamie and Corinne “the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” adding it’s “wonderful” to have the “undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team … back on set this season.”

