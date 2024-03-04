Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentKumail Nanjiani reportedly joining 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 4
Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani reportedly joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 4

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Marvel Studios

Kumail Nanjiani has apparently checked into Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

One of the stars of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will play an “integral” part of the fourth season’s investigation, Variety reported exclusively on Monday.

The role the Obi-Wan Kenobi veteran will be playing is still being kept under wraps, according to the trade. Indeed, Hulu is still mum about the development.

His addition to the cast is just the latest from the Emmy-nominated comedy: Recently, Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek co-creator Eugene Levy and Flamin’ Hot director and producer Eva Longoria were announced as new cast members for the series led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What is Super Tuesday and why does it matter?
Next article
Following health scare, Jamie Foxx to reveal what happened in a comedy special; returning to ‘Beat Shazam’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE