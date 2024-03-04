Monday, March 4, 2024
‘Mean Girls’ streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday

Paramount+

Get in, loser, we’re going streaming.

The new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls is coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, March 5.

The film starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Avantika, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm and Ashley Park, and featuring creator Tina Fey, made more than $102 million worldwide since its theatrical release January 12. 

Incidentally, the film was supposed to be a streaming-only project, but Variety says the studio pushed for a theatrical run after positive test screenings — and it paid off. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recent Comments

