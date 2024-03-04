Men in ‘dark-colored masks’ open fire outside California party, killing four, police say

kali9/Getty Images

(KING CITY, Calif.) — Four people were killed Sunday afternoon when a group of gunmen opened fire outside a party at a house in King City, California, police said.

A silver Kia pulled up outside the party on North 2nd Street on Sunday afternoon, the King City Police Department said in a statement. Three men hopped out of the vehicle and “shot multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard,” police said.

“The suspects got back in their vehicle and fled the scene,” police said. “The suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads. They have not been identified and remain outstanding.”

Police were dispatched to the scene at about 6 p.m., according to the statement. Three men were pronounced dead outside the house and a woman was transported to Mee Memorial Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Three other men were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for medical treatment, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.