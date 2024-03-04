Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentRichard Lewis remembered in recent episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Entertainment

Richard Lewis remembered in recent episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
HBO/John P. Johnson

Sunday’s installment of Curb Your Enthusiasm opened with an “in memoriam”-style title card remembering stand-up comic and Curb castmate Richard Lewis.

It’s now streaming on Max.

At the start of the 12th season’s fifth episode was a photo of the actor and comedian, who died at 76 of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 27. A caption read, “In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024.”

In the final season of Curb, Lewis and his friend and frequent foil Larry David again find themselves trying to out-do the other — a running gag throughout the entire series — this time about who is leaving whom in their will.

Show’s creator David has known Lewis since they were 12 years old. Upon his passing, David noted, “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me.”

He added in part, “Today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Postal worker shot dead in his mail van in targeted attack: Ohio police
Next article
North Dakota 2024 Republican caucus results
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE