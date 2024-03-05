Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Michigan officials: 19-year-old who was quarter mile away from fiery explosion killed by flying canister

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
(NEW YORK) — A 19-year-old who was a quarter mile away from a fiery explosion in Michigan was struck and killed by a canister that flew into the air from the blast, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday at a vaping distributing company in Clinton Township, about 25 miles outside of Detroit, the Clinton Fire Department said. The company had received a truckload of butane that caught fire, officials said.

The explosions prevented responders from reaching the fire immediately, the Clinton Fire Department said. When officers did arrive on the scene, they found “materials flying in all directions from the building,” officials said.

