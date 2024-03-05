More human remains found in connection with severed body parts found in Long Island park

WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — More human remains were found in two locations in West Babylon, New York, on Tuesday a week after severed body parts belonging to two people were found in a Long Island park, according to police.

Human remains were found in Bethpage State Park and in a wooded area across 103 Lakeway Drive on Tuesday, according to Suffolk County police.

The remains found at both locations are believed to belong to the same two victims whose body parts were found in Southards Pond Park in Babylon last week, police said. Officials did not specify what new remains were found.

The identity of the woman, who was 59 years old, has been confirmed, police said, while they have tentatively identified the man, who was 53 years old, according to police. The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her next of kin.

Their last known address was the same location in Yonkers, but police said they are unsure when the two last resided there.

A search warrant was also executed at a home in Amityville, also on Long Island, on Monday, but officials said no human remains were found.

Police said the murders appear to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The body parts were first found last Thursday by a young girl who stumbled across a severed limb on her way to school, police said. After telling her father, he called 911 and investigators found several severed body parts belonging to two people.

A severed head, right arm, left leg from the knee down and right upper leg found Thursday appear to belong to the adult woman, police said.

A right and left arm were also found and appear to belong to the man, according to police. Both arms had tattoos on them.

