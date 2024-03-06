Wednesday, March 6, 2024
HomeNewsNational7 hurt in mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia
National

7 hurt in mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
WPVI

(PHILADELPHIA) — At least seven people were hurt in a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

The victims are believed to be juveniles, police said. Their conditions are not clear, police said.

A SEPTA bus was “caught in crossfire,” but no passengers on board reported needing medical attention, according to officials with the regional public transportation company.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” police said.

Wednesday’s shooting is just the latest in an outbreak of gun violence in the city, and the fourth shooting involving a local SEPTA bus in one week, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI. Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in January.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Gal Gadot reveals birth of fourth daughter, Ori
Next article
Biden campaign hosting nationwide State of the Union watch parties in ramp up to Trump rematch
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE