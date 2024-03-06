Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Gal Gadot reveals birth of fourth daughter, Ori

By WHEE Staff
ABC

On her Instagram, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed she’s given birth to a fourth daughter. 

The post featured a photo of the star in her hospital bed, cradling the new bundle of joy to her chest. 

“My sweet girl, welcome,” Gal began. “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.” 

She added, “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gal closed by telling little Ori, “Welcome to the house of girls,” adding of husband since 2008 Jaron Varsano, “daddy is pretty cool too.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

