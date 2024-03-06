James Gunn finds “solitude” for Superman in Norway

Warner Bros. Discovery

Some of the first shots of James Gunn‘s anticipated Superman film were shot in Norway.

The snowy vistas of Svalbard’s Advent Valley on the island of Spitsbergen were chosen as the location of the Fortress of Solitude, the secret hideaway of David Corenswet‘s Man of Steel, Gunn tells the local publication Svalbardposten.

“We’ve filmed the first scenes, which are when Superman flees to the ice fortress,” he explained to the Norwegian language publication. “We wanted a place that was beautiful and that felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, and therefore looked at more places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us rather than the other places.”

He added, “First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you will find a varied landscape here that you will not find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling.”

Gunn hinted at the first location days ago, with an Instagram shot of Superman’s chest emblem dusted with snow.

He explained the locals have been “curious” about Hollywood’s visit to the area. “We’ve had some people who have been curious, yes, who have stood by and watched, but that’s okay,” he said, noting it’s “completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can monetize by selling online.”

Gunn may have to deal with that when the shooting transitions back to the States, including a stop in Ohio. The director reportedly flew back to the U.S. on Tuesday to work on other scenes while shooting wrapped in Norway.

Superman is set for release July 11, 2025.

