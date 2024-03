Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign rally on March 4, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Emil Lippe/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning on suspending her campaign for president in the wake of a slew of Super Tuesday losses, campaign sources tell ABC News.

This now leaves leaving former President Donald Trump as the last major candidate standing among Republicans, all but guaranteeing him the party’s nomination on his way to a likely rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Story developing…

