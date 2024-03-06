Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Steve Martin’s life ‘in 2 pieces’ examined in upcoming Apple TV+ documentary

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer to STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces on Wednesday, about the long and influential career of Steve Martin.

The coming attraction shows Steve’s early stand-up days when he became “a cultural phenomenon.”

Jerry Seinfeld describes him as “the most idolized comedian ever,” while another interviewee credited Martin with “reinventing stand-up.”

“All comedy was political, and I felt it was time to change that,” Martin said of his Wild and Crazy Guy days.

Punctuated by the accomplished banjo player’s music, the trailer also shows Martin launching “into the stratosphere” as the star of big-screen hits like The Jerk, Parenthood, Father of the Bride and the Cheaper by the Dozen films.

“I was scared out of my mind,” Martin admits.

As the title suggests, the movie pivots to his later-in-life reinvention, thanks to hits like Only Murders in the Building. “My whole life is backwards,” Steve states. “How did I go from being riddled with anxiety in my 30s, to being 75 and really happy?” he asks rhetorically.

Featuring appearances by Tina Fey, Martin’s pal and Only Murders co-star Martin Short and more, STEVE streams on Apple TV+ on March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

