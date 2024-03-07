“I plan to finish him”: Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul in live Netflix matchup

Netflix/MVP

Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world — and among the greatest boxers ever to step into the ring — will square off against YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul in a live TV event for Netflix.

The streamer announced Thursday that 57-year-old Iron Mike, with a record of 50 wins — 44 by knockout — and six losses, will square off against 27-year-old Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20.

Fairly or not, the brash Paul has weathered shade from those in the fight game since he first strapped on gloves. Tyson’s record, however, is legendary, and he referenced that in the Netflix announcement.

He credited Paul with growing “significantly as a boxer over the years,” adding, “it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.”

Tyson called it a “full circle moment,” adding, “I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul referenced that early victory, saying, “I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

Teasing it as “the fight of a lifetime,” Paul added, “I have a chance to prove myself against … the most dangerous boxer of all time.”

That said, Paul fighting a man 30 years his senior is rubbing some the wrong way. UFC fighter Michael Bisping tweeted at Paul in part, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

