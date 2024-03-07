Thursday, March 7, 2024
HomeNewsNationalManhunt on for murder suspect who allegedly shot mother and young daughter...
National

Manhunt on for murder suspect who allegedly shot mother and young daughter to death in parked car

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Worcester Police Department

(WORCESTER, Mass.) — A manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man who is suspected of shooting and killing a mother and her young daughter inside of a parked car in Massachusetts, police say.

The Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts say they are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for charges connected to the murder of Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Nunez, on Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. when police found the two female victims shot inside a parked car.

Belnavis is currently wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

A second individual has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but authorities say that details about that suspect will be released at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Belnavis should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
National Guard to be deployed in New York City subway in crime crackdown: Governor
Next article
Biden to highlight rebounding economy during SOTU, renew tax proposals for large corporations
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE