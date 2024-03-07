HomeNewsLocalMartinsville: A reinvigorated region Local Martinsville: A reinvigorated region By WHEE Staff March 7, 2024 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville: A reinvigorated regionThe forecast of a declining population in the region is seeing a remarkable turnaround with an influx of new residents due to a surprising migration trend that is defying predictions. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleIn Brief: ‘Big Bang Theory’ stars return for ‘Young Sheldon’ finale, and more WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Fast Track 2024 opens March 6, 2024 Local Patrick grand jury indicts 17 March 6, 2024 Local Carlisle boys basketball and coach sanctioned March 5, 2024 Most Popular In Brief: ‘Big Bang Theory’ stars return for ‘Young Sheldon’ finale, and more March 7, 2024 Alabama bill to protect IVF signed into law by governor March 7, 2024 Biden to highlight rebounding economy during SOTU, renew tax proposals for large corporations March 7, 2024 Manhunt on for murder suspect who allegedly shot mother and young daughter to death in parked car March 7, 2024 Load more Recent Comments