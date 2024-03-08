Harris noncommittal on whether Biden will debate Trump; is ‘ready’ to serve if necessary

Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris, in a post-State of the Union interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce on Friday, praised President Joe Biden’s “passionate” performance but was noncommittal on whether he will debate rival Donald Trump.

“We’ll get to that at some point and we’ll deal with that. But the point is right now on this day after the State of the Union, I think the president laid down the facts for the American people in terms of what’s at stake and I thought he did an extraordinary job,” Harris said.

As questions about Biden’s age and stamina continue to be a concern for most Americans, Republicans have framed the election as not only about Biden but also a potential President Harris.

“What do you say to voters who are sold on the president but may not be sold on you about this potential possibility?” Bruce asked the vice president.

“Well, first of all, I think what we saw in President Joe Biden is somebody who’s prepared to take on a second term, and do it with passion and do it with vigor,” she responded.

“And as it relates to, you know, the various tactics that our opponents are using, they’re going to attack a myriad of issues,” she continued. “But here’s the bottom line, if necessary, which will not be the case, I am ready. But the bottom line is our president is full of vigor and passion and perspective to take on another term. And I’m standing right with him.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

