Reality Roundup: ‘The Bachelor”s Maria says farewell, ‘RHONJ’ season 14 trailer

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelor (ABC)

Bachelor Nation was left stunned on Monday night after lead Joey Graziadei eliminated fan-favorite contestant Maria Georgas from the dating show. Georgas took to Instagram on Tuesday to write about her experience. “I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved,” Georgas captioned her post. “If you can take one thing from watching me it would be to always be yourself and know it’s ok to not always fit the mold. You won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but you’ll be someone’s shot of tequila.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

The trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey dropped on Wednesday, and it shows off Teresa Giudice‘s return to the franchise. Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda make up the rest of the cast. Season 14 debuts May 5 on Bravo.

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Kevin Hart appeared as a giant book on the season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer. He was the final contestant to perform on Wednesday night’s episode, singing Ne-Yo‘s “So Sick.” The panel of judges seemed to recognize Hart’s voice right away, giving each other knowing looks and laughing along to the performance. “There’s only a few people that as soon as they walk in the room, I start smiling and laughing like this and that’s Kevin Hart,” panelist Robin Thicke said.

